Gujarat: Three killed as wall collapses on them during demolition

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Bhavnagar: Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed and two others injured after a compound wall fell on them during its demolition at Palitana town in Gujarat on Sunday, police said.

Farooq Deraia and his son Toufiq, both contractors, died on the spot, while the third victim, a labourer, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during treatment, they said.

“The incident occurred in Taleti locality of Palitana town in Bhavnagar district when an old compound wall was being demolished. Eight labourers were engaged in the task of pulling down the wall, while the Deraias were overseeing the work,” a police official said.

“At least five persons were trapped under the wall, of whom the Deraias died on the spot, while a labourer, identified as Kalu Koli, died in a hospital later,” he said.

Two other injured labourers are being treated at a government hospital in Palitana, police said.