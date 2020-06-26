Gujarat’s Covid tally goes over 30K, Ahmedabad crosses 20K

By | Published: 12:16 am

Gandhinagar: Gujarat saw a number of Covid-19 “records” on Friday, with its total cases jumping over the 30,000 mark to reach 30,158 with 580 new cases detected – matching Sunday’s number which was the highest so far.

Of the new cases, Ahmedabad reported 219, taking its total count over 20,000 mark with 20,058. In the past week or so, the total number of cases detected in Ahmedabad is decreasing from around 300 plus daily to now 200 plus.

While the situation in Ahmedabad is improving, the number of cases are rising in Surat, which, on Friday, recorded its highest number of cases — 182, taking its total to 4,058.

Surat was followed by Vadodara, which has a steady daily count of around 45 cases. Friday was no exception as 45 new cases took its count to 2,079.

Bharuch reported 16 cases, Gandhinagar 14, Rajkot 13, Jamnagar nine, Bhavnagar, Patan and Anand eight each, Mehsana seven, Surendranagar and Narmada six each, Kheda and Amreli five each, Panchmahals and Navsari four each, Kutch three, Junagadh, Botad, Chhota Udepur, Dahod and Morbi two each and Aravalli, Mahisagar and Sabarkantha one each.

One positive development was that the fatalities, which had been over 30 for almost the entire month of June, have now come down under 20 in the last few days. Of the 18 latest deaths, Ahmedabad reported eight, Surat three, while two each succumbed in Aravali and Bharuch and one each in Mehsana, Banaskantha and Patan.

With this, the total toll in Ahmedabad has reached 1,401, while Surat is a distant second at 146, and Vadodara further behind at 49. There have been 27 deaths in Gandhinagar, 15 each in Aravalli, Panchmahals and Patan, 13 deaths each in Bhavnagar and Anand and 11 have died in Mehsana.

The death rate of Ahmedabad which had been around 81 per cent of the total toll also has come down less than 80 per cent.

As many as 734 people, out of the toll of 1,772, have succumbed to the virus during 26 days of June.

Gujarat has one of the highest mortality rate for corona in the country – at 5.87 per cent.

In number of cases, Ahmedabad leads with 20,058, followed by Surat with 4,058, Vadodara with 2,079, Gandhinagar with 616, Mehsana with 235, Rajkot with 228, Bhavnagar with 225, Aravali and Bharuch with 187 each, Anand with 182, Jamnagar with 180, Banaskantha with 168, Panchmahals with 163, Patan with 162, Sabarkantha with 159, Kheda with 136, Mahisagar with 134, Kutch with 127 and Surendranagar with 112 .

On Friday, health authorities carried out 5,901 RT-PCR tests, taking the total to 3,51,179.

A total of 532 patients were discharged, taking the number to 22,038.

The state has 6,348 active cases, out of which 6,287 are in stable condition, whereas 61 critical patients are still on ventilator.

There are 2,34,424 people quarantined – 2,30,792 at home and 3,632 in government facilities.

