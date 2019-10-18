Gul Panag can’t remain a full-time actor

By | Published: 3:47 pm

Former beauty queen, politician and actor Gul Panag, who will soon be seen in the film Bypass Road, says that though she is getting interesting roles lately, she cannot limit herself to acting.

“Acting has never been the end-all of my life because I have always had different interest areas. Acting has enabled me to do different things — whether it is my political career, social activism, my interest in flying, my entrepreneurship and enthusiasm as a fitness advocate. Acting has given me all that because I started living a public life as an actor,” Gul said.

“So, as a famous personality, I have earned respect, and I have utilised it to convey my thoughts in every platform. It has given me that credibility,” she added. From the start of her career, Gul has portrayed strong women on-screen, in films including Dor, Manorama Six Feet Under, Summer 2007, and Ab Tak Chhappan 2.

In Bypass Road, she essays a grey character. The film also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey. “I play Romila, who is Neil’s step-mother in the film, and an interesting grey character. She has a strong mind and knows how to get her way,” shared Gul, of the thriller, which is scheduled to release on November 1.

This year, she has appeared in two films and the web series The Family Man so far. She said right now is an interesting time for her as an actor.

“So far, it has been a good year for me. When Punit Malhotra came to me with the offer of Student Of The Year 2 saying that he has written a character keeping me in mind, I was quite flattered. At the age of 39, if a film director comes to you saying that, it really is flattering.

Then the web show The Family Man happened and just after that, I have Bypass Road, but, want to explore more of life and cant remain a full time actor” said the actor, who was Aam Aadmi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate for the Chandigarh seat in the 2014 general elections.