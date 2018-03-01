Gulal, eco-friendly colour markets abuzz with activity in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:43 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The countdown for Holi, the festival of colours, has begun and markets are busy with purchases of gulal and eco-friendly colours.

A variety of colours have flooded the city markets and keeping in tune with growing demand for organic colours, they are stocked in good quantities by shopkeepers in Begum Bazar.

Apart from chemical and organic colours, special caps, wigs and motley items are also available for the merrymakers.

Eco-friendly colours are in huge demand and shopkeepers are selling a 90-gram packet for Rs 15. Holi artillery is bolstered by the arrival of latest ‘pichkaris’ in the form of newer designs of water guns, pipes, tanker and party popper (gulal pichkari). “The water guns price range from Rs 10 to Rs 1,200 depending on the size and variety. Pichkaris usually comes from Kolkata and Delhi to the city markets”, Banarasilal Ashok Kumar store owner Ram Kumar Agarwal said.

Customers are also seen buying water balloons with a packet of 111 pieces costing around Rs 100. Capsule colours, silver colours, Chandan variety, watercolour, dry colour, hard colour are most sold in the city markets.

Rakhi Pipriya, owner of Tanishq Kumkum said the herbal and scented gulal is brought from Kolkata, Delhi and Hatra in Uttar Pradesh. “We started selling colours from January onwards and footfall almost doubled with the festival nearing,” she said.