Gulf countries curtail social gathering, Saudi reported 1104 cases

Published: 4:20 pm

Jeddah: Gulf countries are curtailing public movement as the countries have reported a significant rise in the infected cases. Work from home culture is being encouraged by government for private sector.

Saudi Arabia, the largest country in the Gulf region, which also houses largest number of Telangana diaspora, remains on top in terms of total positive cases in the region. Saudi Arabia reported 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing total number of in the oil rich Kingdom to 1104 including Indians.

Saudi Arabia is implementing several strict measures to contain the outbreak including curfew and has prohibited people from exiting and entering in capital Riyadh and holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

The entire streets of Kingdom irrespective of major cities and remote desert villages remain empty during curfew hours. Some of Telangana expatriate community members have been offering free food and groceries to the needy workers in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the gulf region.

Stay Home message is being splashed on the world’s tallest building in Dubai, Burj Khalifa and similar message is being appearing on all mobile networks across the gulf region.

The United Arab Emirates, a major air transit center, business and tourism hub, has advised its people to stay at home as much as possible. UAE, has confirmed 405 cases of the virus and two deaths, has not announced an official curfew or work suspension but has increasingly clamped down on movement.

A nationwide disinfection campaign is being undertaken by the United Arab Emirates aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus in the country. All residents were advised to stay at home for the three days. However, people of Dubai and Abu Dhabi can apply via a new website for permits that would allow them to move outdoors for essential work or necessary purposes during the disinfection campaign.

Qatar has been closing down all non-vital businesses as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The essential services like supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open. There were 549 cases reported in Qatar. Kuwait has registered 225 cases, Bahrain 235 and Oman 131 as of Friday.

