Gulf is locking as coronavirus surges more travel bans

Jeddah: The travel restrictions have been increasing in the Gulf region as more cases of coronavirus are surging. Qatar on Monday banned the entry of people arriving from 14 countries, including India due to concerns over the virus. As result a flight that was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad to Doha on Monday was cancelled. Earlier, Kuwait also suspended the flights from India and some other countries as precautionary measure. The suspension will be place till March 13. All persons who arrived from India and some other countries are obliged to follow the compulsory home quarantine for period of two weeks from the date of their departure.

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced its citizens and residents were barred from travel to nine coronavirus-hit countries that including United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, and South Korea, as well as suspending the entry of those coming from those countries, or the entry of those who were there during the 14 days prior to their arrival, according to state news agency. The Kingdom decided to stop air and sea flights between the Kingdom and the mentioned countries. Saudi Arabia also announced the suspension of schools and higher education institutions from Monday until further notice. The hookah shops shut down in the country as preventive measure.

