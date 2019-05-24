Gulf NRIs hail NDA’s poll show

By | Published: 12:37 am

Jeddah: The excitement was writ large on the faces of the large NRI population in the Gulf as the news of BJP-led NDA’s victory in general elections reached them. Throughout Thursday, they were glued to smartphones for updates. A section of jubilant NRI welcomed the mandate saying “India has won”.

“The results were what we expected after feeling the pulse of people living in Saudi Arabia during our NaMo campaign,” said Satheeshkumar Deepak, president of Samanwaya, an NRI organisation in Saudi Arabia that supports the BJP.

He said as far as NRI workers were concerned, it was only the BJP that delivered the good in the last five years. “We are happy and proud to know that people irrespective of caste and creed supported Narendra Modi,” Deepak said, adding that Modi was a friend of many powerful countries in the world, including Saudi Arabia.

“India will be the next world power under Modi. Corruption will be wiped out, and the poor will prosper under him. He has cut across the caste and religious divide and proved to be a people’s leader,” said BR Shetty, a prominent NRI in the UAE.

“We have already seen what Modi is capable of doing in the last five years. In the new term, free healthcare will be provided to all, and I have been handpicked by the PM to deliver quality healthcare services to people,” said Shetty.

Also, scores of TRS supporters were in a state of shock after party’s Nizamabad candidate K Kavitha lost the election.

Expressing disappointment at Kavitha’s defeat, Bahrain-based Gulf Telangana Jagruti president Ch Hariprasad said the loss was painful to NRIs.

It was the people’s mandate and must be respected, said Radhepu Satyam of Emirates Telangana Cultural Association (ETCA) of Dubai.