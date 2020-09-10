Gulf NRIs hail new Telangana’s Revenue Bill

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Jeddah: Roti, Kapda aur Makaan are the basic necessities of most Indians including those from Telangana State. The aspiration to own land or a house is an instinct that is prevalent among the people, whether it is poverty-ridden poor farm labour in Nizamabad or a middle-class youth from Old City in Hyderabad who migrates to the Gulf for greener pastures.

For the NRIs particularly, the revolutionary land reforms introduced by the Telangana State government comes as a major welcome development, since most of them come home on short vacations, buy a house or a piece of land and try to get the paperwork done in the revenue offices in the available time. Till now, it was a nightmarish experience for them, but with the land reforms introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, they can breathe easy and look forward to hassle-free transactions when they come on vacations.

The NRI community in the Gulf countries are overwhelmingly in support of Chandrashekhar Rao’s measures and have hailed the introduction of the Revenue Bills in the State Assembly.

Long time NRI, Shakeel Sultan, who lives in Jeddah, travels to India every year for a vacation of 30 days. He has been busy for the last few years in obtaining updated land documents of his agricultural land in Pudur Mandal in Rangareddy district.

“I have been running behind revenue employees for the last few years to update my land records. Firstly, the mutation took nearly four years and then for Pattadar passbook, it has been two years now, and I still haven’t got it,” Sultan said.

“Instead of spending time with family and friends, I spend most of my time running behind revenue officers during my vacations,” he added.

Another NRI, A Rajasrinivas Rao, who works in Abu Dhabi in UAE, has been struggling for mutation of agricultural land for the last one and half years in Warangal district. “I purchased some farmland in Athmakur and Wardhannapet Mandals in Warangal rural district in 2018 and since then, I have been trying to change the title deed but have been unsuccessful due to the VROs,” he said.

The experience of Mubeen Masrat, another long time NRI who lives in Abha, Saudi Arabia, is pathetic. Frustrated and exhausted by lengthy, corrupt practices in the mutation of his land in Jagtial district, he finally sold it. Bahrain NRI Limbadri of Mortad mandal in Nizamabad district and Dubai-based NRI Metta Rameshchandra of Uppal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district shared similar painful experiences in the land documentation process.

All of them now believe that the entire scenario will change with the land reforms introduced by the State government.

