Gullu Dada winning hearts in first-ever cop role

Hyderabad: He is quick to shoot and slow to count. Meet Inspector Gullu, the Hyderabadi avatar of the popular cop character ‘Singham’. Back in serious action after a long hibernation is Adnan Sajid Khan, aka Gullu Dada, with his first-ever lead role as a police officer.

The trailer of Inspector Gullu was launched to a good reception, with more than 150,000 views in just few days of its YouTube release. While the trailer is trending in the top 50 charts on YouTube India, the Deccani actor is eagerly waiting for its theatrical release, scheduled for the first week of March 2018.

“It is a confidence boost for us to see the kind of reception the trailer is getting online. As soon as it was released, people started sharing it on WhatsApp and Facebook. I am also getting a lot of calls from people asking about the theatrical release. The team and I are eagerly waiting for the release too,” said Khan.

The movie is the brainchild of writer-director Aziz Nasser, popular on screen as the scrounger ‘Jehangir’ from the wildly popular Deccani flick ‘Angrez’. Nasser has been behind several movies with Khan in the lead as one or another version of Gullu Dada, a local gangster with a lovable wit.

In Inspector Gullu, Khan plays his first lead role in the police uniform, with producer Ramakrishna aka RK Mama playing Commissioner of Hyderabad Police, a department worried about rising cases of terrorism.

“We have taken the Singham character and given it a lighter vein. I play a fun and witty Singham, called Inspector Gullu, whose motto is ‘Maarta tez, ginta hallu’. However, the larger theme of the movie is profound, with a message for society against the ills and fallacies of religious extremism. We see many fraudulent organisations these days, who radicalise unemployed youth in the name of religion, and this movie is our way of countering the menace,” said Khan.