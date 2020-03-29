Gulzar pens a poetic appeal in support of lockdown

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Eminent poet-filmmaker-author Gulzar has penned a few lines in his inimitable poetic style, as an appeal for adherence during on the ongoing national lockdown. In the appeal that he posted on Facebook, he addresses the need to stay at home till the bad times pass. This is necessary, he reminds us, not just to save our homes, locality, cities and nation, but also to save the whole world.

He captioned the video as “Ghar me rahen, Mehfooz rahen (Stay home, stay safe)“. Gulzar’s appeal: Doston Bada sakht waqt aan pada hai Humein isse guzarna hoga Balki, dua kijiye ke waqt jaldi se guzar jaaye. Waqt rehta nahin kahin pe tikkar Iski aadat bhi aadmi si hai. Aap ruk jaaiye. Yeh waqt bhi nikal jaayega. Yeh waqt khairiyat se nikal jaaye Uske liye aapka ruk jaana lazmi hai. Apne hi ghar mein nazarbandh hona zaroori hai. Ghar mein nazarbandh hona aadatan, fitratan. Aadmi ko manzoor nahin hota Lekin iss baar yeh nazarbandhi kabool kar lijiye. Isme sirf aap hi ka bhala nahin Poori insaani nasl ka bhala hai Sirf hamare ghar, mohalle, sheher aur desh mein nahin. Yeh poori duniya mein ho raha hai. Ghar ke baahar kadam uthane se pehle Rukiye, sochiye aur laut jaayiye. Ghar mein rahiye, mehfooz rahiye.

(Friends tough times are upon us that we need to survive rather, pray that these times pass in haste. Time never stops at a place for it behaves like humans. Be still and the times shall pass for these times to pass smoothly you need to slow down you need to be detained at home. To be detained is, by nature and spirit against human will but submit to detention this time it will not just benefit you it benefits entire human race. This is not just about our homes, locality, cities and nation. It is happening in the entire world. Before stepping out top, think and go back. Stay at home, stay safe.)