Gun battle: Maoist camps destroyed, arms seized in Chattisgarh

Kothagudem: A Special Task Force (STF) jawan was injured in an exchange of fire that took place between security forces and Maoists in Narayanpur districts of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

According to sources, STF personnel ventured into the forests of Pushpal in Narayanpur district following information about movements of naxals. As the jawans were engaged in search operations, Maoists opened fire at them. The jawans retaliated with intense firing at the outlaws. Sanjay Bada, a jawan, was injured in the incident and was rushed to Raipur for treatment and his condition is said to be stable.

In another incident in the forests of Michebeda in Kanker district the STF and DRG personnel and naxals engaged in exchange of fire. The skirmish between the forces and naxals was said to have been lasted for one hour.

The security personnel have destroyed Maoist camps in both the districts and have seized two country made firearms and material of daily use left behind by naxals on the run, Bastar Range IG Sunderraj P informed media persons.

Maoist courier arrested at Cherla

Cherla Police and Special Party men and 141 Bn ‘A’ Coy of CRPF arrested arrested a Maoist courier called Irpa Sarveswar at Pusuguppa in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district on Tuesday. He was arrested during inspections by Cherla Police and Special Party men and 141 Bn ‘A’ Coy of CRPF.

Cherla Sub-Inspector of Police A Raju Varma informed that the arrested courier was involved in many cases. He had been working as a courier to the Maoist leaders Haribhushan, Damodar, Azad and Sudakar for the past three years.

He used to supply vegetables, medicines, tiffin boxes, iron pieces, batteries and electrical wire for use in planting land mines. He used to inform police movements to Maoist dalam members, besides collecting money from businessmen in Cherla mandal and handover the same to the naxals.

The police seized a motor cycle, one gunny bag containing 20 metres Olive green cloth and CPI (Maoist) party literature from him.

