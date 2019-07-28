Guna 369: A realistic, high intensity drama

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Kartikeya-starrer Guna 369 is ready to hit screens soon. Although the look of the actor appears to be similar to that of his famed movie RX100 — the same rustic look with a beard — the upcoming movie will be a complete contrast with the actor’s earlier romantic flick.

Director Arjun Jandhyala, who made his debut with Guna 369, says the film is an emotional entertainer which is unpredictable until the second half of the movie. “How a BTech graduate Guna becomes ‘Guna 369’, is what the story is about, to put it in a nutshell. The protagonist’s father is very supportive, and Guna, too, has so much respect for his father. The story gradually picks intensity as the movie progresses. Guna works in the neighbouring mining company to support his father. And, he falls in love with Anagha LK Maruthora who is the female lead,” says director who had an experience in filmmaking under Boyapati Srinu.

Arjun says that a few scenes incorporated in the story were inspired by real incidents. “A realistic, high intensity with a rustic look — the story promises good entertainment for Telugu audience,” he says.

Most of the shooting was completed in Prakasam district to give an authentic look and bring that cinematic feel as the story runs in the backdrop of mining mafia, he says. A native of Narsingolu village in Prakasam, Arjun says Guna 369 would be a memorable one as he had been working on the project over the years. “I came to Hyderabad when I was studying my final-year degree course as any other aspiring director who has sheer passion for cinema. I joined director Boyapati as an assistant when talks were being held to direct Venkatesh’s Tulasi. I had been trying to direct my own movie since then. First, I had a doubt whether the current lot of actors would agree with a script of this kind. After watching RX 100, I thought Kartikeya would fit into the role perfectly,” he adds.

When enquired about his surname which reminds the yesteryear stalwart director and writer Jandhyala Subramanya Sastry, Arjun says his roots and ancestors actually belong to Guntur district, but denied having any blood relation with the legendary director.

Guna 369 is being produced by Anil Kadiyala and Tirumal Reddy under the banners Gnapika Entertainment and Sprint Films. Music is being rendered by Chaitanya Bharadwaj.