Guna Venkata, Shikhaa clinch titles

Published: 6:46 pm

Hyderabad: Guna Venkata and A Shikhaa cornered glory in the under-15 boys and girls categories of the Late Shri Gujjula Sudhakar Reddy Memorial Badminton Tournament at MK’s Badminton Academy, DPS Nacharam on Sunday.

Guna eased past P Yudajith Reddy 15-1, 15-12 while Shikhaa downed Vaishnavi 15-8, 15-9 in the finals. International badminton player B Sumeeth Reddy distributed prizes to the winners.

Results: All finals: Boys: U-11: B Nishanth bt V Prabhas 15-12, 15-13;

U-13: AR Rohan Kumar bt Vashith Srisai 15-9, 15-12, U-15: Guna Venkata

bt P Yudajith Reddy 15-1, 15-12;

Girls: U-11: Laxmi Ridhima bt Jahnavu Sai 15-10, 15-12; U-13: Skideep Kaur bt Anusanjana Murali 15-10, 15-10; U-15: A Shikhaa bt K Vaishnavi 15-8, 15-9.

