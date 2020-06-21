Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar

By | Published: 1:00 pm

Srinagar: A gunfight started on Sunday between holed up militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city.

Police said following specific information about presence of militants, security forces started a cordon and search operation in Gilli Kadal (Zoonimar) area.

“As the security forces closed in on the hiding militants they opened fire triggering an encounter which is now going on,” police said.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Srinagar city as a precautionary measure.

Two to three militants are reportedly trapped in the area. Restrictions have also been imposed in city areas to maintain law and order.