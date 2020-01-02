Guntur–Kacheguda passenger train upgraded

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Railways has given its nod to upgrade Train No 57306/57305 Guntur–Kacheguda–Guntur passenger train to express service. Accordingly, they are speeded up and renumbered to run as Train No 17252/17251 Guntur–Kacheguda-Guntur express trains.

Train No 17252 Guntur–Kacheguda express will depart at 7 pm on February 1 and arrive at Kacheguda at 9.45 am on the next day. In the return, Train No 17251 Kacheguda–Guntur express will depart at 3.10 pm on February 2 and arrive at Guntur at 6.45 am the next day.

These trains will consist of AC III-tier, sleeper class, general second class and luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

