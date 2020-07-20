Gurmeet Choudhary concerned about Covid-19 situation in home state Bihar

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Mumbai: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who was was born and brought up in Bihar, finds the Covid-19 situation in the state very sad.

Bihar is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases. With 1,412 fresh cases in the state on Sunday, the total number went up to 26,379.

“I am extremely attached to Bihar because I was born and brought up there, and I have lots of fond memories. My family, my parents, my brother, my bhabhi (sister-in-law) and many of my loved ones live there. What’s going on in the state, is very sad,” said the actor, who now resides in Mumbai.

“I feel overcoming this situation is a two-way street. The government has been doing so much, and even the citizens must step up. As the government do their bit by providing resources and aid, we people should also be cautious, stay at home, practice social distancing, be responsible,” he added.

Gurmeet’s brother is a doctor, who hardly gets time for his family.

“He has a newborn baby and it’s unfortunate that he doesn’t even get to see him. He has to quarantine himself a floor away from the family for the well-being of everyone. I salute him and all the frontline warriors who are battling so hard to overcome this awful virus. Let’s not let their sacrifice go in vain and let’s all come together to make our country Covid-19 free. I sincerely feel that government and citizen together need to work to fight against this grave issue,” said Gurmeet.