Guru Nanak Prakash Yatra gets a rousing welcome in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Guru Nanak Prakash Yatra got a rousing welcome on its arrival to the Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The ‘yatra’ commenced from Sri Gurudwara Nanak Jhira, Bidar in Karnataka and traversed through various parts of the country covering major cities.

The ‘yatra’ will travel through various areas of the city covering different Gurudwaras till Saturday. KT Rama Rao, TRS working president will flag off the ‘yatra-cum-nagar’ kirtan on Thursday at 8 am from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, according to a press release.

It will later pass through Punjagutta, Khairatabad, Lakdi-ka-pul, Abids, Koti and Putlibowli at 12.15 pm and halt at Central Gurudwara Gowliguda.

At the Gurudwara, Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh will flag off the yatra and it will reach Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Afzalgunj at 4.30 pm and later proceed to Sikh Chawni, Kishanbagh for a night halt.

On Friday, a ‘vishaal diwan’ (mass congregation) will be held at Puratan Gurudwara Saheb Asha Singh Bagh, in Sikh Chawni between 11 am and 3 pm. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi will participate in the programme, the release added.

