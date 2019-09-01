Guru Nanak Prakash Yatra to reach Hyderabad on Sept 4

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The Sri Guru Nanak Prakash Yatra, which started on June 2 from Sri Gurudwara Nanak Jhira Bidar in Karnataka and travelled across major cities, towns and State capitals, will reach Hyderabad on September 4.

The Sikh community of Telangana made arrangements to accord grand welcome to the Yatra in Hyderabad and it will traverse various Gurdwaras in the city from September 4 to 7. TRS Working president, K T Rama Rao will flag off the Yatra cum Nagar Kirtan on September 5 at 8 am from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, members from the Sikh community staged a protest at Gowliguda Gurudwara on Sunday against Pakistan government’s inaction on the abduction of a Sikh girl, who was allegedly converted and then married to a Muslim man in Lahore, a few days back.

Raising slogans against Pakistan, they demanded measures to get the girl released and stringent action against those who abducted her, the release added.

