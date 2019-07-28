Guru Preeti and disciples invoke God with amazing performances

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Hyderabad-born and Dubai-based Kuchipudi dancer who has been spreading Indian culture and traditions abroad by training students in the dance form, Preeti Thatambhotla has recently given a dance performance along with her disciples at Shilparamam, Madhapur.

Guru Preeti’s disciples Sripranavi, Taruni, Jasmita, Naishita, Sai Srikari, Sanvi, Chaya, and Navya have been trained in her dance institute Tanmayi Art Studio in Dubai.

The guru-sishyas have performed various items starting with Ganesh Pancharatnam, a keerthana in praise of Lord Ganesha composed by Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya. The God is invoked with folded hands by the dancers at the beginning of their performance.

This was followed by Ambashtakam describing the glory of Goddess Rajarajeshwari; Kulukaka Nadavaro Kommalara, an Annamacharya keerthana in Ragam Atana, talam aadi; Balakanaka Maya chela, a keerthana by Thyagaraja who humbly requests Rama not to be indifferent to him; Garuda gamana; Brahmamokkate, an Annamachrya keerthana that says the absolute spirit is one and only one, etc.

On Saturday, Shilparamam’s amphitheatre was witness to the enthralling Bharatanatyam performances by the Bengaluru-based dancer duo Shruti Ravi and Reshma Srinath who engaged the audience with their amazing show.

The duet performance had items like Pranava Swaroopan in Raga Aarabhi and Aadi tala, Tillaiambalam Sabdham, a Raga Malika in Mishra chapu tala; En palli kondeerayya, a kruthi in Raga Mohana and Kaapi, and Aadi tala; Kadagola taarenna chinnave, a Devaranama by Purandara Dasu in Raga Yaman Kalyani and Aadi tala, a composition by Arunachala kavi, and a kruthi Mahadeva Shiva Shambo in Raga Revathi and Aadi tala.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter