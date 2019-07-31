Guru Randhawa confirms being attacked in Canada post live concert

By | Published: 1:08 pm

New Delhi: Singer Guru Randhawa confirmed on Tuesday that he was attacked by a member in the audience post his live concert in the Canadian city of Vancouver. The singer wrote a lengthy note on Instagram announcing that he “is home now, feeling safe” and that he had four stitches on his right eyebrow after being punched on his forehead by a “Punjabi man” on Sunday night. The picture accompanying the text showed Randhawa with a bandage on his eyebrow.

“Guru is back in India with four stitches on his right eyebrow and mega-successful USA/Canada tour. The incident happened on 28th July in Vancouver when Guru told one Punjabi man not to come on stage while he was performing for the audience,” the post read.

Guru is back in India with four stitches on his right eyebrow and mega successful USA/Canada tour. The whole incident is written here. pic.twitter.com/EEyvj1Kl37 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) July 30, 2019

“That man was trying to come on stage again and again and then he started fighting with everyone backstage. He was known to the local promoter Surinder Sanghera who sent him away during the show. But at the end when Guru finished the show and was leaving the stage, that Punjabi man came and hit him hard on his face with a punch because of which Guru started bleeding on the spot from his forehead above the eyebrow and went back to stage and showed it to the audience,” it added.

Randhawa is best known for chartbusters such as ‘Lahore’, ‘Patola’, ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Daaru Wargi’, ‘Raat Kamal Hai’, ‘Suit’. Recently, the singer released a song ‘Slowly Slowly’ in collaboration with Pitbull.