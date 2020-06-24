Guru Randhawa confirms first live show post lockdown

By | Published: 4:09 pm

New Delhi: Singer Guru Randhawa is all set to return on the stage post lockdown on June 30.

“It feels great to slowly and steadily resume work post lockdown and on that note I will be performing my first private live show on 30th June. By adhering to government’s new guidelines on private gatherings and social distancing measures, this would be our first show post Lockdown,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

It feels great to slowly & steadily resume work post lockdown & on that note I will be performing my first private live show on 30th June. By adhering to government’s new guidelines on private gatherings & social distancing measures,this would be our first show post Lockdown. — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) June 24, 2020



The show will be held in Delhi.

This comes just a few days after Guru said he misses travelling to cities and performing for fans.

Guru had tweeted: “Can’t wait to land in your city and THANKYOU all for the love and support you guys have shown from day one. Can’t wait to hold the mic and perform for you all.”

Earlier this month, he had also released “Mueve La Cintura”, which is his first Spanish song with the international star Pitbull. The two artistes had previously collaborated in 2019 for the number “Slowly slowly”.