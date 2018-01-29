Gurudwara inaugurated in Hyderabad’s Attapur

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Gurudwara Saheb Barambala was inaugurated by three Sikh heads in Attapur on Sunday. More than a thousand devotees attended the inauguration of the Gurudwara built at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

Three Jathedars (Sikh heads) of major Sikh Takhats from different parts of the the country came together for the first time in the city.

Singh Saheb Giani Raghbir Singh, the Jathedar of Takhat Sri Keshgarh Saheb, Anandpur Saheb (Punjab), Singh Saheb Giani Harpreet Singh, the Jathedar of Takhat Sri Damdama Saheb (Punjab), Singh Saheb Giani Jyotinder Singh, the Meet Jathedar of Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Saheb, Nanded (Maharashtra), Manjeet Singh GK, the president of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), and Bhai Esher Singh of Hyderabad inaugurated the Gurudwara.

Philanthropists S Tavinder Singh Kohli and S Gagandeep Singh Kohli, who run the Guru Nanak Institutions, provided most of the funds for the construction.

Manjeet Singh GK recalled the services of the Sikh community in protecting the country from invaders. “The community has always stood for communal harmony and peace. Despite serious atrocities against the Sikhs, the community did not revolt, neither did it exercise any hatred against other religions,” he said.