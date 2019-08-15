Gurukul teacher murder: Cops suspect in-law’s role

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: A day after the brutal murder of Shadnagar Gurukul Shool junior assistant B Satyanarayana, the Vikarabad police have intensified the investigation into the case suspecting the role of relatives of Satyanarayana’s first wife behind the incident.

Around 7 pm on Wednesday, three persons came in an auto-rickshaw and stabbed Satyanarayana to death at Ramaiahgudem in Vikarabad Town on Tuesday night. Satyanarayana earlier worked in a Gurukul school in Vikarabad but was transferred to Shadnagar recently.

According to police, the relatives of Satyanarayana’s first wife could have borne a grudge against him following her death. On coming to know that Satyanarayana was seen near Ramaiahgudem, three suspects came in an auto-rickshaw and killed him by attacking him brutally with knives. Of the three suspects, one person was reportedly picked up by the police for interrogation.

