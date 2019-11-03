Gushing waters amid lush greenery

By | Published: 12:25 am 8:54 pm

Did you miss the spectacular sight of water gushing from unbelievable heights into the valleys this monsoon? Then, drive down to Gayatri Waterfalls in Adilabad district which is a great place to sneak out to with your gang. Most of us have heard about the famous Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls in Adilabad, but there is this little-known waterfall in the same district. With Telangana still receiving rainfall and witnessing heavy flows of water on rocky cliffs, you can plan a trip to this place soon.

One of the many waterfalls in Adilabad, Gayatri Waterfalls is away from the human eye and found its habitat in a remote place inside a deep tropical forest. This hidden gem is a heavenly retreat if someone needs some time off from the urban chaos. Though it may not be the best falls in the State, its beauty would attract you.

Cascading down the rocky cliffs, these waterfalls are surrounded by a great degree of flora and fauna. It is also called as ‘Gadidha Gundam’ or ‘Mukti Gundam’ by the villagers. This stunning waterfall cascades down from a height of 100 feet into the valley and creates a magnificent sight. Trek to the waterfalls is of a moderate level and may not be suitable for kids.

There is a pool at the bottom of the falls in which tourists can swim in and have a gala time clicking pictures here. It is ideal to pack a snack and drinking water while visiting this place as there are no eateries in the area. You need to be careful here as the rocks are very slippery, and also take precautions while swimming in the pool.

According to Telangana Tourism, when one stands to face this inviting falls, they would see the beautiful falls with a huge pool of fresh water under it. The sight is just so amazing, as the drizzling water pecks you on your cheek, and when someone climbs up to get a top view of the falls, you will feel captivated by a panoramic view.

How to reach

At around 250 km from Hyderabad towards Adilabad on NH 7, one can reach Neredigonda village near Ichoda town. After reaching this village, you have to travel 6 km to reach Kupti village, where you will find a sign board indicating to take a right turn to reach Tarnam village.

Take the turn and drive for 2 km on a dirt road which will take you to the Tarnam Khurd village. From this village, you have to walk 5 km to reach the waterfalls. Make sure that you are accompanied by a villager to guide you, or you might miss the route in the dense jungle.

Nirmal town has many eateries and restaurants for tourists. You can stay at hotels available for accommodation in Nirmal town or Nizamabad town.

Nearby places

Pochera waterfalls: At a distance of around 20 km from Ichoda town, you will find this enthralling waterfall. The greenery around the location is very appealing and is untouched by the urbanisation. The waterfall has great width and height to make it the deepest in the State. The fall is 20-metre high and flows down with a great force. One can hear water roaring at a high pitch, exhibiting the power of nature.

The lush green forest around the waterfall makes it a natural habitat for reptiles, bird species, and many insects. This falls serves as a good adventurous location. Adding spiritual touch to the beautiful location is the Narsimha swamy temple located near the waterfall. The waterfall which is extremely beautiful, and very scary at the same time, is one of its kind in the entire State and is rarely found in the country. This place may scare you during the night with only the moon lighting it up.

What to visitors say?

It is a wonderful location to visit as we could enjoy a lot of greenery. The trees around falls are very attractive. Do bring your swimming shorts and enjoy under the heavy streams of water.

Priyanka Reddy

Hyderabad

Those who like adventure will have more fun. It is difficult to get into the bottom part of the waterfall. But, you have to get there to enjoy the water. It is better for young boys to hang out there; however, not a good place for family or couples.

Srikanth Kumar

Adilabad

Gayatri Waterfalls is an incredible place as the waterfall is high. Though waterfall is less known, it is almost as high as Kuntala. It is a nice location for hiking and walking. Moreover, this waterfalls describes the beauty of nature where you feel the charm, peace and calmness.

Vanitha Kumari

Nizamabad

Know your distance

Place (From) Distance

Hyderabad 280 km

Warangal 270 km

Karimnagar 200 km

Medak 215 km

Nizamabad 140 km

Khammam 390 km

Nalgonda 380 km

Mahabubnagar 400 km

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .