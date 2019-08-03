Gutha Sukender Reddy is TRS nominee for MLC by-election

By | Published: 12:09 pm 12:21 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided that TRS will field former MP Gutha Sukender Reddy as its nominee for the MLC election scheduled for later this month.

Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday asked Sukender Reddy to file his nomination for the MLC position that is to be filled under the MLAs quota in the State Legislative Council. Sukender Reddy who met with the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan, thanked Chandrashekhar Rao for choosing him as the TRS party candidate for the poll.

It may be recalled that the Election Commission of India recently announced that by-election will be held to one of the three vacant MLC seats in the State on August 26. The last date for filing of nominations is August 14.

