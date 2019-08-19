Gutha Sukhender Reddy elected MLC unopposed

By | Published: 7:20 pm 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: TRS leader Gutha Sukhender Reddy was on Monday declared elected unopposed to the Legislative Council under the MLAs quota.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, in a press release, said Secretary of the Legislature Dr V Narasimhacharyulu, who is also the returning officer, declared Sukhender Reddy elected without a contest as he was the lone candidate in the fray.

Election to the vacant MLC seat was necessitated following the disqualification of K Yadava Reddy earlier for defecting to another party from the TRS.

The election was scheduled for August 26 but with only Sukhender Reddy in the fray, there was no need for conducting the poll.

