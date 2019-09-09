Gutha Sukhender Reddy to be elected as Council chairman

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: Gutha Sukhender Reddy, MLC, is all set to become the second Chairman of the Telangana State Legislative Council, as he was the only candidate in the fray after the deadline for filing nominations for the election ended at 5.30 p.m. on Monday. His nomination was proposed by seven TRS MLAs.

Speaking to mediapersons, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the election will be a formality when the Council meets on Wednesday. After the House convenes at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday, vice-chairman Nethi Vidyasagar will announce Sukhender Reddy’s unanimous election to the post and the latter will assume charge. Later, the House will be adjourned to meet on September 14 to take up general discussion on the State Budget for 2019-20.

