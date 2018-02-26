Gutha Sukhender Reddy’s ties with farm sector pay off

By | Published: 1:12 am

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy’s long association with farmers’ cooperative bodies and dairy movement seems to have paid off with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announcing his appointment as the Chairman of the State level Farmers’ Coordination Committee.

Sukhender Reddy was born in an agriculture family and started his career as a farmer. He worked as president of Congress Kisan Cell of Nalgonda district and started his political career as gram panchayat ward member of Urumadla village and emerged as MP.

In his political journey, Sukhender Reddy worked as Vice-Chairman of Chityal Agricultural Market Committee in 1984 and was elected as Single Window Chairman in 1992. He was also the chairman of Urumadla Milk Cooperative Society during 1992-99 besides being chairman of Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts’ Milk Producers Union.

Elected to Lok Sabha in the 2014 election for a third time on a Congress ticket, Sukhender Reddy decided to switch his loyalty to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi due to the developmental activities and welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.