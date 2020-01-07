Gutka circulation gang busted, three held in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:48 am

Karimnagar: Task Force police busted an illegal gutka circulation gang and detained three of its members. Gutka packets worth Rs 36 were also seized from them.

Producing the accused before the media, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy explained the modus operandi of the gang. Based on reliable information, Task Force team conducted vehicle checking near Housing Board colony, Peddapalli bypass road, Karimnagar, in the morning and found a DCM vehicle carrying the banned gutka pockets.

Besides seizing vehicle, cops took driver Md Arif, a native of Marapadu, Chincholi, Gulbarga, and cleaner Hanumantha Rai of Raichur, Karnataka, into custody. On interrogation, they confessed that gutka packets were being transported to Manthani from Gulbarga, Karnataka state. Based on the information given by duo, police arrested Manthani based gutka business person Racharla Satyanarayana.

Police also seized Rs 2 lakh worth already existed gutka packets from Satyanarayana. In a process to bring gutka pockets from Karnataka, Satyanarayana developed friendship with Gulbarga based gutka supplier Sohel. Whenever, he required gutka, Satyanarayana used to place order by contracting Sohel over phone instead of visiting Gulbarga. Sohel used to send material by engaging a vehicle. Stating that circulation of banned gutka pockets was crime, CP warned to impose PD Act if anybody was repeatedly involved in circulation of banned gutka.

