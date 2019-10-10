Gutka worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Adilabad; six held

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Adilabad: In a major crackdown, Gudihathnoor police seized large quantities of banned gutka packets filled in 150 gunny bags being transported in a container on Thursday. Three persons were booked in connection with the illegal business and one of them was taken into custody. The value of the seized good is assessed to be Rs 50 lakh.

Utnoor DSP David Yesudas said the accused were identified as Samiullah Khan, a trader belonging to Adilabad town, Riyaz Ahmed, driver of the container and Anil Sharma, the owner of an eatery in Gudihathnoor. While Riyaz was arrested, the other two peddlers are still at large. The driver was detained after he was found driving the vehicle in a suspicious manner during night patrol at around 4 am.

During the interrogation, Samiullah Khan confessed to the crime with the help of Riyaz and Anil. He revealed that he was purchasing the prohibited tobacco product from Bangalore and was disposing it in various parts of the district through dealers by dumping it in Adilabad town weekly once.

The trader admitted that he was indulging in the crime for quite long time as he wanted to make easy money. He revealed that he was transporting the material in the early hours of a day to avoid police checks.

The DSP said that cops had a tip-off and were tracking the racket for a month. The size of the gang will be known once the kingpin Sami is nabbed. Special teams were formed to get the prime accused, he added.

Echoda CI Srinivas and Gudihathnoor ASI Raheem Khan and their team was commended by Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier for apprehending the driver.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter