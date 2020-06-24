Gutkha seized in Khammam

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Khammam: Task force police seized Rs 8. 68 eight lakh worth banned tobacco products and arrested three persons at Tallampadu village of Khammam rural mandal in the district on Wednesday.

In all, 18 bags of banned tobacco products were found in a vehicle during vehicle inspections by Inspector of Police Venkata Swamy and team on outskirts of Tallampadu. The police arrested the driver Suresh, Ahmed and Sahul and seized the vehicle, said an official statement.

