Gutkha worth Rs.10 lakh seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Saturday raided a gutkha manufacturing unit at Mailardevpally and seized material and machinery worth Rs.10 lakh.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided a house located at Tatanagar in Katedan. The owner of the unit along with few workers was manufacturing gutkha under the brand name ‘Amber’ and packing it. The material was being supplied to the shops in the city.

One person who was at the manufacturing unit was caught while efforts are on to nab the owner who went absconding, Cyberabad Special Operations Team officials said.

The police handed over the material along the person to Mailardevpally police for further action.

