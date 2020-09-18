Gutkha worth Rs 10 lakhs seized, 8 held in Mahabubabad

The police have also seized Rs 1,01,400 cash, three cars, one bike and five mobile phones from them

Mahabubabad: Kesamudram police arrested a gang of eight smugglers and seized banned gutkha packets worth Rs 10 lakhs from them during vehicle search under Kesamudram police station limits on Friday.

The police have also seized Rs 1,01,400 cash, three cars, one bike and five mobile phones from them. The accused have been identified as Golusu Upender and seven others. They belonged to Khammam, Mahabubabad and Nalgonda districts.

SP N Koti Reddy, who presented the accused before the media, has appreciated the Circle Inspector J Venkataratnam, Sub-Inspector B Satish and their staff for arresting the gang of the smugglers. DSP A Naresh was present at the press meet.

