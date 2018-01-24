Gutkha worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Warangal

By | Published: 9:52 pm 10:16 pm

Warangal Urban: The Task Force officials raided godowns in Tailor’s street and Kumarpally in the city and seized Rs 20 lakh worth banned gutkha.

The police have also arrested three persons in connection with the illegal storage and selling of gutkha. The arrested were identified as Shiva Narayana and Pavan Kumar of Kumarpally and Md Kairath of Voorugonda of Warangal Rural district.

Another accused Md Haji Pasha of Voorugonda is absconding. It may be recalled that the police had also arrested four persons and seized Rs 16 lakh wort gutka on January 20.