Gutkha worth Rs 3 lakh seized in Karimnagar, three arrested

By | Published: 12:19 am

Karimnagar: Task Force police on Thursday seized Rs 3 lakh worth gutkha and arrested three persons. According to the Task Force police, based on a tip off, they laid watch on the movement of the gang.

They along with rural police conducted checks near Chelmeda Ananda Rao hospital in the outskirts of Karimnagar town and arrested one Ballam Thirupathi, who was carrying gutkha pockets in a bag.

A native of Jagityal, Thirupathi obtained gutkha pockets from Yamsani Ramesh and selling them in Karimnagar. Based on the information by Thirupathi, police arrested Ramesh and another person Veluganti Ganesh.