Nizamabad: The Task Force police on Saturday conducted raids on a grocery store and seized three lakhs worth banned tobacco and gutkha products. According to the officials, based on a tip off, Abubakar kirana shop, which was located at Ahmedpura colony in Nizamabad was raided on Satrday.

The shop owner, Abubakar was involved in selling and storing of banned gutkha and tobacco products. He was arrested earlier in similar case. The police have registered a case and are investigating.