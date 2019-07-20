Gutkha worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Nirmal

By | Published: 12:48 am 12:50 am

Nirmal: Nirmal police seized prohibited gutkha packets stored in Narayana Reddy market area on Friday night. The value of the gutkha seized by the police would be about Rs 5 lakh. A man was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju said that the accused, Shaik Shafeeq Ahmed, was running a roadside pan shop and he is the resident of Pinjari Gutta in Nirmal.

SP asserted that the offenders would not be spared. He said special intelligence system was created for curbing the gutkha menace. He added that selling of gutkha was prohibited in the district. He commended policemen who cracked the racket.

The SP recalled that the police recently seized gutkha packets worth Rs 25 lakh. They would keep a tab on the movement of the traders and their activities.

Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy, Inspector John Diwakar, Special Branch Inspector Venkatesh and other police officials were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter