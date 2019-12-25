Gutkha worth Rs 75 lakh seized in Khammam

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Khammam: The taskforce police seized banned gutkha products worth Rs 75 lakh here on Wednesday. The police seized the substance packed in 150 bags at a warehouse belonging to a person Vardaiah at Paruchiri street in Prakash Nagar in the city. The gutkha products were allegedly stocked by a trader Pasumarthi Bhaskar.

Taskforce ACP G Venkat Rao informed the media persons that based on a tip off three town police and taskforce personnel raided the warehouse. The trader has been smuggling gutkha products from Bidar in a four wheeler and was stocking them in Khammam.

The banned gutkha products were being sold at Wyra, Madhira, Sathupalli, Aswaraopet, Kusumanchi and Khammam city, said the ACP. A driver M Sudhakar who dumped the gutkha products at the warehouse was taken into custody. During questioning he revealed the details of the warehouse.

Venkat Rao warned that those smuggling and selling banned tobacco products would be dealt with seriously. Consuming banned gutkha products was leading to different ailments and hence public should inform the police about sale of such products, he said. He appreciated taskforce constable Hamid and Sub Inspector Ramu for their role in seizing gutkha products.

