Gutkha worth Rs 8 lakh seized by Task Force in Hyderabad

By | City Bureau | Published: 4:56 pm 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team on Saturday night raided a godown at Chandrayangutta and seized tobacco products worth Rs 8 lakh.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided a godown located at Bandlaguda and caught the suspect, Mohd Abdul Shukhoor. “He was supplying tobacco products and foreign cigarettes to customers illegally,” said S Raghavendra, Inspector Task Force (south).

The police seized tobacco products packed in sachets from the place. The man along with the seized property was handed over to the Chandrayangutta police for further action.

