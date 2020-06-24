Gutsy Ayub fought his way to the top

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: If one sees Arshad Ayub’s record in first class cricket, it has been an exceptional one. Be it with the bat or ball, Ayub was a consistent performer. He was one of the key players in Hyderabad’s second Ranji Trophy triumph in 1986-87 season. That season he had a terrific run with the willow, including a man of the match show of 174 and 80 against Delhi at Feroz Shah Kotla ground in the final.

”Given my first class record, I had the credentials to be an all-rounder in international cricket. I could have done better if I had batted much higher but then the Indian team had Kapil Dev at No.7 and Kiran More at No.8 and I used to come at No.9 or No.10. But whenever the team required I chipped in with useful scores, like the century stand with Sanjay Manjrekar in West Indies where he got his maiden Test century, ’’ recalled the 61-year-old.

However, in his three years of international cricket from 1987 to 90, Ayub gained prominence with his off spin. He had five-wicket haul thrice in his 13 Tests and 31 wickets from 32 ODI matches, including 5/21 against Pakistan in Asia Cup in Dhaka. “I got chance to play in international cricket a little late in my career. I also should have played for four more years. But I don’t have any regrets.’’

Ayub said he is proud of his achievements. “I cherish the wicket of the great Viv Richards, whom I had him clean bowled in Port of Spain. I had two five-wicket hauls in that series. I used to bowl the slog overs in one-dayers as Dilip Vengsarkar had a lot of confidence in me.’’

When the topic of his off spin came, Ayub said there is always a misconception about his flight and spin. “The flight, as such, was not like Prasanna or any other off spinner. My flight was just above my eye level but the arch used to be good. It used to dip. It was a different kind of a flight and not kind of throwing the ball in the air. It used to have a lot of revolution in the ball. Generally, if you have a good dip, it makes difficult for the batsman to play. So, many times I got Richie Richardson caught at short mid-wicket because he could not read the dip,’’ he said.

The former international said he came the hard way. “Hyderabad had a rich line of off spinners like Ramnarayan, Naushir Mehta, Shivlal Yadav, Kanwaljit and others. It was a bit of competition. It helped me as I always had to be among runs and take wickets also to be in contention.’’

But then Ayub is one cricketer who was a picture of consistency in domestic cricket. He performed in every level of cricket. “Initially, when I first got into cricket, I never had the power in my strokes. But late Ibrahim sir put him through the drills and I began to score heavily in local leagues and later on in junior cricket. I played in under-19 for Hyderabad for four years. I was selected for South Zone and I got a hundred in my first match.’’

As a young cricketer, he played against the visiting Pakistan team for the Indian Colts. He scored 57 and took four wickets. “If you look at my University and Ranji matches, I have a very good record. In Vizzy Trophy, I won match with a ten-wicket haul for South Zone.’

Ayub used to be prolific with bat. “I used to hit eight to ten 100s in the local leagues and take 150 wickets. I would bowl for long hours. That helped me a lot in international cricket. In one season I got 11 100’s. Today none of them can match the record,’’ he added proudly.

