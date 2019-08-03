GVK EMRI sets up Emergency Care Simulation Complex in Medchal

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Hyderabad: GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) has set up an Emergency Care Simulation Complex that would equip trainees with the requisite skills and provide state-of-the-art education in emergency care.

Spread over 4,000 sft, the simulation complex has been commissioned with a grant from the Tata Trusts and provides simulation based medical education using sophisticated and technically advanced manikins and enabling students evaluate, perform and repeat the same exercises till they get a procedure right.

Inaugurating the new facility at Medchal on Saturday, Governor ESL Narasimhan described the new simulation complex as a milestone in the state healthcare. “Technology is an important component in health care, however, the human touch is important and that is what GVK EMRI is doing,” he said.

He requested Health Minister, Etela Rajender to introduce a pilot project to revive the concept of family physicians. Through ‘108’ medical services and Basti Dhawakanas, there is a possibility of connecting family physicians with patients, he said adding that immediate care for patient should come at home.

Apart from E Rejender, Labour Minister, Ch Malla Reddy, Member of Parliament, Revanth Reddy, GVK Founder Chairman, GVK Reddy, Tata Trusts trustee, RK Krishna Kumar, GVK EMRI director, Krishnam Raju, and others were present on the occasion.

Simulators:

Adult medical and trauma suite: Designed using cutting-edge technology, this suite opens up numerous simulation possibilities for variable locations and mobility. It is easy to programme, operate and transport all aspects of medical training.

Obstetric suite: An advanced full body birthing simulator with accurate anatomy and functionality facilitates multi-professional obstetric team training of birth management.

Child suite: An interactive paediatric simulator which simulates a wide range of conditions from healthy talking to unresponsive, critical patients with no vital signs, facilitates learning with focus on child related life threatening problems.

New-born suite: A simulator co-created with American Academy of Paediatrics and designed to improve neonatal resuscitation. Focussing on the first 10 minutes of life, it provides realistic training for critical interventions such as lung recruitment manoeuvres and advanced airway management.

Infant or baby suite: It helps healthcare providers recognise and respond to critically ill paediatric patients, represents a nine month old paediatric patient and provides a highly realistic manikin that meets specific learning objectives focussing on initial assessment and treatment.

