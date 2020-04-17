GVK MIAL-managed Mumbai airport handles 8,500 tonnes cargo

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:17 pm 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: GVK Group-operated MIAL continues to relentlessly operate its cargo handling activities to cater to the greater need of mobilising and supplying essential commodities. Since March 23, CSMIA air cargo exported 5,200 tonnes of medicines, medical equipment, vaccines, diagnostic reagents, dangerous goods, engineering goods and chemicals while 3,324 tonnes of freight including high volumes of commodities such as pharmaceuticals, dangerous goods, engineering goods and chemicals, imported.

On an average, the airport witnesses 8 to 9 cargo flights per day and the export flights majorly operate to countries such as USA, Germany, South Africa, France and the UK. Also, scheduled freighters and ad-hoc cargo charters continue to remain operational. Furthermore, CSMIA air cargo has traded a total of 3,788 tonnes of pharma products within India and globally.

