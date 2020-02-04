GVK’s Mumbai Terminal 2 bags global award

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) – Terminal 2 managed by GVK’s Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has been conferred with the American Institute of Architects Award 2020 under the architecture awards category.

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) awards to licenced US architects for their outstanding performance in building architecture. The award lauds American architecture firm Skidwell, Owings & Merill LLP (SOM) and GVK’s efforts in building the new passenger terminal for MIAL, which is currently entering its seventh year and providing the best facilities for its passengers.

The monumental structure acts as a landmark gateway to the city, designed to accommodate 40 million annual passengers that combine international and domestic passenger services. The infrastructure is designed in a way that demonstrates the potential for a modern airport to incorporate local and traditional elements. The intricate detailing resonates in the traditional hand-craft patterns that are seen at various interior fixtures of the airport. In addition, over three kilometres of wall space display artwork called “Jaya He”, featuring the country’s rich cultural heritage that can be viewed and appreciated by the departing and arriving passengers.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr GVK Reddy, executive chairman, Mumbai International Airport, said, “While building Terminal 2, we worked closely with the architects, SOM, to offer travellers an infrastructure that embodies Mumbai through its forward-looking design, which is both modern and distinctively Indian.”

The American Institute of Architects Awards recognise outstanding architecture across all typologies and endeavours to recognise buildings that raise the bar in transformative design. These awards are a testament to various buildings’ exceptionalism as a work of architecture that identifies with this award.

