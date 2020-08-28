GWMC council resolves to seek Rs 500 crore under NDRF

The council, which met here under the chairmanship of Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao on Friday, also resolved to take up development works with Rs 30 crore in 45 divisions under the GWMC limits

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Warangal Urban: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Council on Friday unanimously resolved to send proposals to the government to consider the damage caused to the city by the heavy rains recently as a ‘national disaster’ and release Rs 500 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The council, which met here under the chairmanship of Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao on Friday, also resolved to take up development works with Rs 30 crore in 45 divisions under the GWMC limits. While a total of 30 agenda items and 32 table items came for discussion, the council approved all of them. Mayor Prakash Rao said that each corporator was given Rs 5 lakhs on the basis of ‘nomination’ and allotted Rs 50 lakhs for the development of his division.

Mayor Prakash Rao also said that there is no dearth of funds for the civic body as the GWMC was getting Rs 7.35 crore every month under ‘Pattana Pragathi programme’ and Rs 200 crore available with the civic body under the 14th and 15th Finance Commission allocations. “We removed 42 structures from the main nalas recently. We are also marking a 100-feet buffer zone, and taking steps to construct the retaining wall for the nalas,” he said and added that they would bring the issue of filling 850 vacant posts in the civic body.

Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar has appreciated the GWMC staff for conducting the last rites of a total of 42 people who died of Covid-19. MLAs Ch Dharma Reddy, A Ramesh, Deputy Mayor Khaja Sirajoddin, corporators and civic officials attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .