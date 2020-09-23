GWMC council urges govt to allot LRS funds for city development

The council meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanamkonda on Wednesday

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Warangal Urban: The council of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has unanimously resolved to send proposals to the State government urging it to allot the funds earned under the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) in GWMC limits to the civic body to take up developmental works locally.

The council meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanamkonda on Wednesday. The council also resolved that the Centre must confer Bharat Ratna award to former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao and also passed a resolution against the Farm Bills as they are detrimental to the interests of the farmers.

The council also approved 77 items on the agenda pertaining to developmental activities and others, and it was decided to take developmental works in 50 divisions at a cost of Rs 83.50 crore. Warangal East MLA N Narender, Deputy Mayor Khaja Sirajoddin, Commissioner Pamela Satpathy , corporators and co-option members attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .