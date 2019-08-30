GWMC general body resolves to hire 400 sanitation workers

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Warangal Urban: The general body of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) on Friday unanimously resolved to recruit at least 400 sanitation workers in consultation with the State government.

Though there were about 2,700 sanitation works (both outsourced and permanent) working with the GWMC, there was a need for more sanitation workers in the public health department of the GWMC. The general body meeting under the chairmanship of Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao was attended by 41 corporators. Ex-officio members Warangal East MLA N Narender and MP P Dayakar also attended the meeting.

The meeting turned down the proposal to absorb 51 work inspectors from the Telangana Housing Corporation. Meanwhile, corporator Jorika Ramesh alleged that Puttallamma filter bed, Bheemaram, was not supplying water to his division. “While it is supposed to supply water to 15 villages, only 7 to 8 villages merged with the GWMC are getting water,” he claimed. The meeting also rejected the proposal to instal the precast ‘F’ shaped barriers from Hanamkonda pertrol pump junction to Mulugu road junction. GWMC Commissioner N Ravi Kiran and other officials attended the meeting.

