GWMC lagging behind in achieving Haritha Haram target

Warangal Urban: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is lagging behind its target of saplings to be planted during the ongoing sixth phase of the Haritha Haram due to different reasons.

While the target for the GWMC is a whopping 36 lakh saplings, it has so far planted only nine lakh saplings under its jurisdiction. This prompted the GWMC authorities to chalk out special plans to achieve the target.

Speaking to Telangana Today, GWMC commissioner Pamela Satapathy said they could not achieve the target for three reasons. “One is that the target was increased by six times compared to last year, the second reason is that about 40 per cent of our staff involved in the plantation programme were infected with Covid-19 and lastly, the heavy rainfall hampered implementation of the programme effectively,” she added.

While the GWMC was allotted a target of five lakh saplings by the government per year in the last five years, this year the target was placed at 36 lakhs. “However, we planted nine lakh saplings which is nearly double of last year’s target. Since the target was increased manifold, we are facing some difficulties. But we have raised saplings at the Central Prison’s nursery, Madiaplly nursery and Bhattupally nursery in the city and are going to raise the second phase of the saplings. Some saplings have been purchased from outside,” she added.

As a part of the Haritha Haram, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has planted 3.8 lakh saplings. According to the GWMC commissioner, who is also vice-chairperson of the KUDA, they are developing Yadadri model parks, urban memorial parks, monkey food courts, legacy parks and avenue plantation.

“In the 58th division, we are developing a ‘Pattana Prakruthi Vanam’ and ‘Yadadri model forest ‘ in nine acres of the land,” she added.

The GWMC has allotted Rs 20.40 crore from the budget (10 percent of the total budget) for the development of the greenery in the city as it is mandatory under the new municipal act. “There is no dearth fund for the Haritha Haram programme. But we are facing some staff problems. Keeping this in view, we may hand over the work to the contractors, if needed,” Pamela Satpaty added.

