GWMC Mayor launches Ganesh immersion in Warangal

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Warangal Urban: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao formally launched the immersion of Ganesh idols at Chinnawaddpelly tank at Desaipet in the city on Wednesday.

More than 4,000 idols were installed in the GWMC limits. To immerse these idols as many as 23 points (tanks/ponds) have been identified in the city. Of them, six have been identified for the immersion of the idols with a height of more than five feet.

The immersion programme is likely to continue till the wee hours of the Thursday. All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the immersion programme by the GWMC, Revenue and other departments.

Nearly 2,500 staff and 2,000 policemen have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the immersion programme. As many as 25 big cranes and 50 expert swimmers have also been pressed into the service. Police commissioner Vishwanth Ravinder has visited Chinnawaddepally tank and inspected the security arrangements.

