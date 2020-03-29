GWMC Mayor performs homam to ward off Coronavirus

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Warangal Urban: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao on Sunday performed a ‘homam’ to ward off the pandemic novel coronavirus disease at Vasavi Kanyakamatha temple in Hanamkonda. He said the homam was performed to appease God Dhanavanthari, who is personified as the god of medicine.

“I performed the homam to ensure the people of Warangal do not fall prey to the deadly virus and it gets eliminated from the world completely. Ganapathi homam, Navagraha homam, Chandi homam, Durga homam were performed,” he said hoping normalcy will be restored across the world. Temple committee chairman Satyanarayana, Secretary Anchuri Srinivas and priest Santhosh took part in the homam.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .