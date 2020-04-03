GWMC survey to trace Covid-19 suspects

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Warangal Urban: The district administration has taken up a household survey in 15 localities of the city to identify Covid-19 suspects/patients. As many as 450 survey teams will visit nearly 45,000 houses in the city, according to District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu. The teams visited KLN Reddy colony, Julaiwada and other localities in the city on Friday. District Health and Medical Officer (DMHO) Dr Lalitha Devi is monitoring the survey.

On the other hand, the authorities have shifted more than 143 persons, including the family members of those who went to Nizamuddin Marakaz religious congregation and their contacts, to the government identified quarantine facilities. “Tests will be conducted for them,” said Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) commissioner Pamela Satpathy.

District Collector Rajiv Gandhi along with GWMC Commissioner Pamela and Police Commissioner V Ravinder inspected the quarantine facilities, which include Government Ayurvedic College, Regional Eye Hospital, Hotel Haritha Kakatiya, and others in the city on Friday. They have also inspected the spraying of the sodium hypochlorite at Rangampet and Char Bowli areas in the city to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The officials have also said that they may shift the suspects, who are in the isolation ward of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGMH) to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. The authorities have also appealed to the city dwellers not to venture out of the houses saying that they were taking steps to supply the groceries at the doorstep of the people. “Mobile Rythu Bazaars are there to supply the vegetables,” the Collector said.

Asking the people to maintain social distancing, Police Commissioner Ravinder said stringent action would be taken against those who violate the lockdown rules. “We have so far seized 1,000 two-wheelers and 400 autorickshaws since the lockdown in the city,” the Police Commissioner added.

According to the GWMC commissioner, four fire tenders, two UPL agriculture sprayers and 160 sprayers are being used to spray the sodium hypochlorite in the 58th division.

